Virginia pair arrested after traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana in Nebraska

GILTNER, Neb. (AP) — A traffic stop over the weekend led troopers to seize more than 185 pounds of marijuana and arrest two people from Virginia, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The incident happened Saturday morning when a trooper stopped a car near Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska, the patrol said in a news release.

The trooper recounted seeing a car that failed to signal a turn and drove onto the shoulder as it exited I-80 at Giltner, which is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Island.

During the stop, a patrol dog indicated the presence of drugs in the car, the patrol said, and a search of the car turned up 186 pounds of marijuana in heat-sealed packages.

Two people in the car, a 30-year-old man from Suffolk and a 25-year-old woman from Virginia Beach who was a passenger, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking crimes, the patrol said.