Virginia pastor arrested for sexually assaulting children after ‘multiple victims’ come forward, deputies say

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia pastor has been charged with 30 counts of sexual assaults against juveniles that date back to 1995.

A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office detailed that Terry Frank Compton, 62, of Glade Spring, faces 30 felony counts — all that involve children. Compton was arrested after “multiple victims” came forward, according to the sheriff’s office.

The release says that Compton, originally from Maryland, is the “current pastor at Faith Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Damascus, Virginia.”

His arrest on Feb. 10 followed a months-long investigation and his charges include 12 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, 12 counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of forcible sodomy and three counts of object sexual penetration.

Compton was arrested on Thursday. He is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Anyone who needs to report a crime or has information regarding this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000.