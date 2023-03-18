DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department has charged a teenager with the murder of a child in an incident that occurred in August.

According to Danville police, a 13-year-old was charged with first-degree murder after an investigation of the juvenile’s reported confession earlier this week in regard to suffocating a 4-year-old.

The investigation began in August when officers responded to a home where a 4-year-old was found unresponsive.

The child was immediately taken to the SOVAH Health in Danville before being airlifted to another medical facility where they later died.

The teen will be transferred to the W. W. Moore Detention Center pending trial. A trial date has not yet been set.