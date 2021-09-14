Virginia police chief abruptly cancels TV interview because of assigned reporter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A scheduled interview between 10 On Your Side and the newly sworn Portsmouth police chief was abruptly canceled on Monday after the department learned that Andy Fox would be conducting the interview.

Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince was sworn in on Sept. 3.

He agreed to an on-camera interview with 10 On Your Side on Sept. 13, which was scheduled two weeks in advance.

10 On Your Side’s executive producer of investigations reached out to the Portsmouth Police Department’s Public Information Officer Victoria Varnedoe on Monday to confirm that Andy Fox would conduct the interview at Prince’s office. Varnedoe responded that the department would prefer a different reporter speak with the chief.

New Police Chief Renado Prince was set to do a sit down 1 on 1 interview with Ten On Your Side until he found out who the reporter would be. I went To Find out why he canceled on me and we were met by public information officer Victoria Varnedoe. At 5 and 6. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/2liOwDdkqt — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 13, 2021

Fox and the executive producer of investigations went to Prince’s office at the scheduled interview time, but, through Varnedoe, the chief refused to participate in the interview. Fox asked Varnedoe why the chief canceled the interview, but she declined to provide Fox with that information.

10 On Your Side wants to speak with the new Portsmouth Police Chief to ask him about his new role in the city. Some of the questions we were hoping to get answered include, how he plans to address low morale and staffing, including attracting and hiring women and minorities, plans for crime reduction and how he will address officers’ mental health.

BELOW: Watch video of the full conversation between Fox and Varnedoe.