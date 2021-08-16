Virginia police: Convenience store clerk shot, killed man during attempted robbery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 7-Eleven clerk in Virginia fatally shot a man who was trying to rob the store overnight, police said.

Police said it happened around midnight Sunday into Monday at the store in the 1700 block of Colley Avenue in Ghent, Virginia.

Officers found the man, 28-year-old Javier Garcia, with a life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. He later died at the hospital.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed the clerk shot Garcia during an attempted robbery.

No other details have been shared, but the case has been turned over to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney.

