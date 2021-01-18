Virginia police investigating Nazi propaganda posted on storefronts

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) – The Ashland Police Department is looking into who is behind pieces of Nazi propaganda found posted on several businesses in town early Sunday morning.

At 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers patrolling Railroad Avenue in the Town of Ashland discovered leaflets displaying a swastika and text stating “We are everywhere.”

Officers found no other instances of vandalism or criminal behavior, but the incident has been shared with Virginia State Police and federal law enforcement in case there’s any relation to any recent events or threats.

“On behalf of the Town, I want to reply to those who littered our Town: We will pick up the trash you dropped,” Ashland mayor Steve Trivett said in a statement. “Ashlanders will never be intimidated or influenced by any of the sour and sick extremisms that desire power yet deserve none. In Ashland we reserve our ‘extremisms’ for compassion, fellowship, and respect for others.”

Security camera footage captured individuals wandering around the downtown Ashland corridor around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Ashland police are encouraging businesses in the area to review their own security camera footage from the hours of 3-4 a.m. on Sunday, and note anything of interest related to this incident.

“This action is despicable. This brand of hate and division has no place in Ashland or anywhere else,” said Ashland police chief Doug Goodman. “We will continue to investigate this case and pursue

enforcement actions as allowed by the Code of Virginia.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Ashland police at (804) 365-6140 or leave an anonymous tip via the department’s website.