WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – Virginia police arrested a person for sexually abusing two children over the course of almost six years, a news release said Thursday.

Prince William County police in Virginia said the investigation began in September when one victim, a child who was between the ages of 7 and 11 at the time of the offenses, reported being sexually assaulted. Investigators learned the victim was sexually abused “on more than one occasion” between November 2014 and September 2020, the news release said.

While investigating, police determined that the suspect, 35-year-old Leyla Vanessa Granados Salinas, assaulted a second victim multiple times. That victim was between 6 and 11 years old at the time of the assaults, the release said.

Granados Salinas was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties, one count of forcible sodomy, and one count of object sexual penetration.

The suspect and victims knew each other, police said.