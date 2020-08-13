Virginia police: Man dies after his own gun discharges in struggle with troopers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a man died after he was shot with his own gun during a struggle with troopers following a police pursuit late Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya, around 10:23 p.m. Wednesday a state trooper tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving as it was heading westbound on Interstate 264 near Newtown Road. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop and a police pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the suspect got off Interstate 64 at Indian River Road and drove into the parking lot of Banbury Lake Village Apartments and struck a parked car.

Police say the suspect ran from the crash scene but was caught by state troopers after a brief foot chase.

According to police, as troopers attempted to take the man into custody, he pulled a gun out and started firing. During the struggle, one of the bullets hit the suspect. Troopers immediately began first aid but were unable to save the man’s life.

Police say that none of the troopers involved ever discharged their firearms and no officers were injured in the incident.

The man’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Officers are on the scene of an incident here on Providence Road in Virginia Beach. We are working to learn what happened. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/TfbJFLjDer — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) August 13, 2020

