PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for two women after a man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday on Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.

In a tweet at 3:46 p.m., police said the shooting happened near the 2500 block of Airline, near Portsmouth Blvd. and McClean Street.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition. A woman also suffered minor injuries from flying debris during the incident.

Police say they are now looking for 48-year-old Lemind Ann White who has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm. Police are also looking for 31-year-old Kasia Denise Ann White who has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

Kasia Denise Ann White, August 14, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

Melinda Ann White, August 14, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

No other details so far have been released.