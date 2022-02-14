Virginia police shoot man who had a gun on city street; several shots hit pub full of customers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The shooting of an armed suspect by Norfolk police Saturday night in downtown on Granby Street is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

According to a news release from Norfolk Police, officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. On scene, the officers encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

He was shot by police and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The NPD news release did not provide additional details on the shooting, except to say that no officers were injured and a gun was recovered at the scene.

A VSP spokesperson confirmed its Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting involving two officers only. Once that investigation is complete, it will be provided to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review.

In a tweet Saturday night, Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi stated, “I went out to the scene of this incident after receiving a call from Norfolk Police. I have coordinated with the Virginia State Police special agents conducting the investigation. Once they finish their work and submit their report, I will give it a full and careful review.”

He went on to commend both Norfolk Police and VSP for their “transparency and professionalism” in handling the investigation.

10 On Your Side has reached out to both Norfolk Police and VSP for additional details and will update this story as they are received.

Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk is one of the busiest places in Hampton Roads on a Saturday night. Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired on the busy street Saturday night. Witnesses we spoke to say they heard at least five. Three bullets hit Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Staff tell us the night manager at Grace O’Malley’s is also a trained security guard. Saturday night the manager saw a man walking with a gun on the side street next to the pub. He immediately knew something wasn’t right. The manager calmly and quickly ushered everyone inside the pub to the back of the building and told them to get low. Moments later bullets went into the building. The pub was about 75% full at the time.

The three bullets shot through where a corner booth sits by a window. The booth was full moments before the manger pre-emptively got everyone to safety.

Everyone inside the pub was safe.