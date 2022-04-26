CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking for help identifying whoever pulled the trigger in a drive-by shooting that left three injured — including two small children.

It happened Friday night off Schooner Trail, that is in the Holly Cove Apartments.

WAVY spoke with a relative who said one of the kids is still in the hospital.

The shattered back window of a car and a lone bullet hole are the only physical reminders of that shooting, but Chesapeake Police Officer Leo Kosinski said what happened will stay with those children.

“Whenever you have a child, they did nothing wrong but just merely playing outside, of course that affects us differently,” Kosinski said.

Kosinski was out in the neighborhood Monday putting up CrimeStoppers flyers in hopes of people providing any type of information.

He said the department is also working with residents to stop violence before it happens, especially with the warmer summer months coming, and possibly a surge in crime.

“We’re starting off summer and really hoping to get a control on this and curbing this violence, in not just our city, but the area in general,” he said.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she wasn’t surprised about the violence because it happens everywhere.

“It’s wherever you go now,” she said. “You have to be aware of your surroundings and how you respond.“

She said she was inside when she heard the gunfire.

“Imagine buying some nails and the nail trickling on the ground like ‘pew, pew, pew,’ a hailstorm of metal hit the concrete,” she said.

Deshawn Ward wasn’t in the community when the shots rang out but said it’s saddening.

“It’s shocking. That goes for any parent, any child. I have a child. I’m shocked, too,” he said.

Ward believes something can be done to stop the violence but it starts with the community whether through meetings or activities.

“Anything can be done, like I said. It takes an army to do it… Anything can be fixed,” Ward said.