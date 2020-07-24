SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest school system is removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.
The Fairfax County School Board approved the change during a meeting Thursday. A news release posted on the school district’s website says the new name will be effective for the 2020-21 school year.
Other names under consideration included Barack Obama, Cesar Chavez, Mildred Loving, Central Springfield and Legacy. The change comes nearly three years after the school system removed the name of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart from another high school. Lewis, a civil rights icon, died last week.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Second stimulus: What has to happen for $1,200 checks to be approved
- ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’: Trump campaign takes detour into politics of dementia
- In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening due to COVID-19 surge
- 3 Virginia students buying pools, selling them for profit while public pools remain closed
- Virginia school board changes high school’s name from Robert E. Lee to John Lewis
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now