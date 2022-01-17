Virginia school district pulls book called ‘filth’ by NC Lt. Gov.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Virginia school district has pulled a book once condemned as “filth” by North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

The Washington Post reported Loudoun County Public Schools officials pulled the book from library shelves after deeming images in the book as inappropriate. Superintendent Scott Ziegler has asked for a review of the book, according to The Post.

“Gender Queer: A Memoir” was removed from Wake County Public Libraries shelves in mid-December. It has since been placed back into libraries as the county works to revise its process for permanently removing books from its collection. Wake County Public Libraries Director Mike Wasilick said in December, “We recognized it was time to modernize our procedures and ensure they’re inclusive, open and supportive of a public library that welcomes all.”

“Gender Queer,” along with another controversial book, “Lawn Boy,” will be reviewed again once a new system for removal is in place.

“Gender Queer” was the only book pulled from Wake County Public Libraries in the 2021 calendar year, and the first book to be removed since 2015 after a request was received, according to county spokesperson Alice Avery. The book, which explores gender identity, was written by Maia Kobabe and was published in 2019.

After voting in favor of removing the book, vice-chair of the Loudoun school board, Ian Serotkin, posted to Facebook, “I have no doubt that it could be a useful book to students struggling with those questions about themselves or their peers, and I would hope that books like this are available to students as part of a comprehensive FLE curriculum. The question we must ask is, is every good book an appropriate book for a student library? In this case, for the reasons I have listed, my conclusion is that this one is not.”