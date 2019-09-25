Virginia sheriff catches suspect who painted KKK hoods on his campaign signs

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man in Surry County is facing multiple charges after allegedly spray painting several sheriff re-election campaign signs.

Here’s the thing, John Everett was caught by Sheriff Carlos Turner himself.

It happened Friday on Martin Luther King Highway and Colonial Trail West.

Turner tells 10 On Your Side that he was heading home from work when he spotted Everett near his campaign sign.

Reports say the signs, which feature Turner’s re-election campaign, appeared to have been vandalized with a Ku Klux Klan hood shape spray-painted over Turner’s head.

“I guess the good Lord put me in the right place in the right time, to put me there,” said Sheriff Turner. “I could see that my sign had been vandalized, I could see he had on gloves, walking from the sign and walking back to his truck, I asked what he was doing, and he made his comment.”

Turner says several of his sheriff re-election campaign signs were vandalized in several locations. When Turner approached the truck, he noticed a spray paint can and a cutout stencil matching that of the image on the campaign signs.

According to reports, the suspect, later identified as John “Rooster” R. Everett III, immediately took off in the truck at a high speed just as Turner was waiting for backup. A pursuit between Everett and Turner then followed along Martin Luther King Highway until officials say Everett lost of control of the truck and crashed into a soybean field where he continued to flee on foot. Turner was able to catch up to Everett and took him into custody.

“At one point he was doing 85 miles per hour,” said Turner. “Maybe more than that.”

Everett has been charged with eluding law enforcement, possession of ammunition of a firearm, defacing and damaging election signs, driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and refusing to take his breath sample for determining alcohol content in his blood.

“It’s just wrong and it gives us relief that we are out here catching people doing criminal acts,” Sheriff Turner said.

The sheriff says the Everett didn’t touch sign of his opponent, Roderick “Rocky” Barbee.

