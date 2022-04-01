NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools confirmed a special education teacher was the victim of a deadly shooting in Suffolk on Sunday.

Tameisha Goode Rogers, 40, worked at Larrymore Elementary School for nearly six years, NPS spokesperson Michelle Washington said.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with Ms. Rogers’ family,” Washington said.

According to police, officers received a call for an attempted robbery at approximately 10:15 p.m. on March 27 in the 6300 block of Townsend Place on Sunday near Harbour View.

On their way there, officers located a vehicle with bullet holes in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. A woman and man were located with gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as Rogers, was pronounced dead on-scene. The man was last reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

Tim Kelley, the police spokesperson, said the victims were attempting to flee the armed robbery.

“The suspects fired at the victim’s vehicle multiple times, striking the vehicle, and striking both the people inside,” Kelley said.

Suffolk police arrested 23-year-old Phillip Jovan Etheridge. He was arraigned Wednesday on a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in or around a school, attempt to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His next court date is scheduled for May 31.

Police have warrants out for the arrest of 23-year-old Jonathan Luis Jackson in connection with this shooting, too.

He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use or display firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in or around a school, shoot or throw missiles at occupied vehicle, felonious assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and aggravated malicious wounding.

In addition to Jackson, the police are looking for three other co-conspirators. However, they have not been named.

Phillip Jovan Etheridge, March 30, 2022 (photo: Suffolk police)

Jonathan Luis Jackson (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police)

According to court documents, the man who was with Rogers was a neighbor of Etheridge.

Phillip Etheridge told his story in a criminal complaint WAVY obtained from the Suffolk courthouse.

Police said before the shooting, the male victim who lived in the neighborhood called dispatchers and reported that two people with guns approached their car,

“Then left in a blue truck displaying out-of-state tags,” documents said.

Police arrested Etheridge on Tuesday after he admitted his involvement in the Sunday night shooting and attempted armed robbery.

Etheridge admitted to detectives he was driving his vehicle, documents said.

“Which was used by the co-conspirators to shoot from while they pursued the victim’s vehicle.”

Rogers was driving her car, and a man who is a neighbor of Etheridge was the passenger.

We visited Etheridge’s mother on Townsend Place and asked if she’s spoken to her son.

“No, I haven’t had a chance to talk to him,” she said through a crack in the front door. “He is being blamed for all this stuff. No, it is not right. It is not correct, and it doesn’t make sense.”

However, the criminal complaint states Etheridge’s involvement includes calling the four co-conspirators to the scene — suggesting possibly this was a targeted attack. Etheridge drove his own car for the shooter and would later help clean up the evidence.

The complaint states: “Advised on the following day, he and the shooter purchased cleaning supplies and took the vehicle to be thoroughly cleaned to remove any evidence.”

Etheridge’s mother told WAVY she saw her son Sunday night after he got off work from Food Lion.

“I saw him sitting out in his car. I don’t know, about 15 minutes later I hear the noise,” she said.

The victim’s shot-up car was found down in the Food Lion parking lot about a mile and a half from where the initial incident happened.

Etheridge remains locked up at the Western Tidewater Regional jail. He declined our request for an interview.

The Larrymore school principal notified parents of the tragedy and is providing additional support to students and staff.

Principal David Faircloth’s letter stated, in part, “Norfolk Public Schools has provided a psychologist, counselor, and additional staff to assist students and staff members as we work through this difficult time. Students may exhibit all levels of emotion, ranging from crying, numbness, and feelings of sadness, to just wanting to be close to family and friends. We encourage families to talk with their children and encourage everyone to reach out to our guidance counselors as needed for support.”

