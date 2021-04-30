Virginia State Police: Driver ‘burned beyond recognition’ in fatal dump truck crash on I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a dump truck that crashed and caught fire Thursday afternoon on I-64 in Newport News was “burned beyond recognition,” Virginia State Police say.

The crash happened around mile marker 253 around 1:35 p.m. and temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes on I-64 near Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News and caused delays on the westbound side.

Initial investigation from State Police revealed that the driver of a 2017 Peterbuilt dump truck ran off the roadway and struck the Jersey wall, causing the truck to ignite into a large explosion.

Officials say the explosion resulted in the death of the driver, who was “burned beyond recognition.”

The dump truck was loaded with sand at the time of the accident, and debris from the truck and the load of sand, affected the westbound lanes.

State Police say the medical examiner will make a positive identification of the driver through dental records.

Traffic was rerouted off at Fort Eustis Blvd for the investigation and cleanup.