NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News, Virginia first grade teacher shot by her student on Jan. 6 will make her first public statement since the incident Wednesday via her lawyer.

Virginia trial lawyer Diane Toscano represents 25-year-old Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner. Toscano plans to provide an update on Abby Wednesday morning, and said she will share new information about the shooting.

Zwerner was in class teaching, when police said a 6-year-old student shot her.

She was critically injured, but continued to show improvement and was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center last week, the hospital confirmed to CBS 17’s sister station WAVY.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew hailed Zwerner a hero, saying she made sure all her students got out of the classroom to safety after she was shot.

The parents of the child accused in this incident issued a statement last week, but this will be the first time Zwerner’s lawyer has spoke.

The statement from the family of the 6-year-old said the firearm the child accessed was secured and that they have “always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children.”

There is no information yet how the child got access to the weapon.

It is unlikely the first grader will face charges due to his age, and no charges have been filed against his parents. The investigation is ongoing.

Richneck Elementary School has been closed since the shooting.

The district announced students will return to class Monday, Jan. 30. There’s an orientation Wednesday to begin the transition back to school.

Wednesday’s public statement will be held in Newport News at 11 a.m. Zwerner will not be present and attorney Toscano will not answer questions from media, according to an email announcing the press conference.

WAVY will be there and we plan to provide live coverage on its website and Facebook.