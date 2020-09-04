Virginia Tech reports 238 new COVID-19 cases among students, staff for the week

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — In the latest COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, Virginia Tech officials reported 238 new COVID-19 cases — approximately 19.8% of the 1,204 tests submitted — since Sunday.

According to Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 dashboard, the university has seen a total of 416 positive tests since Aug. 9, which is approximately 3.7% of the 11,257 tests submitted in total.

As of Friday, Sept. 4, more than 75 on-campus students are in campus isolation spaces.

(Photo: Courtesy Virginia Tech)

Virginia Tech officials say they use additional tools to monitor the availability of on-campus quarantine and isolation spaces; the availability of hospital capacity; and the status of the pandemic around the state, the country, and the world.

Any decisions about proceeding with in-person classes and on-campus activities will depend on the assessment of health officials and Virginia Tech students and staff members’ compliance with campus health and safety protocols, according to the university.

The university plans to begin updating its online dashboard daily and post a seven-day moving average so that users can track positivity rate and compare the number of new cases daily and weekly.

“That gave us confidence that the students moving onto campus started with a new slate,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said. “A one-day test doesn’t have lasting meaning. It’s just a snapshot. It shows us that our incoming students were listening to the messages about quarantining before they came, about watching for symptoms and being careful, and that makes us feel quite good.”

The university now is shifting its testing profile to prioritize those who are symptomatic and have a high contact role.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard Friday update, more than 100 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Montgomery County since Thursday, Sept. 3.

The next COVID-19 dashboard update is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Latest Stories