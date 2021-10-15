Virginia Tech sets student attendance limits after ‘selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior’

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Just days away from Hokie Homecoming, students on Virginia Tech’s campus woke up to some surprising news on Thursday.

According to Virginia Tech, fewer students will be allowed to the upcoming home football games — including the game on Saturday, Oct. 16 — because of how they have been acting in the stands.

The university said in a statement on Thursday that students have in a “selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing” manner at recent home games.

“I think a lot of people got fake tickets or snuck in, and we were getting pushed,” said Sarah Cobb, a freshman at Virginia Tech. “There were hundreds of people on the stairs, and people were falling down the stairs.”

School officials announced that students either have to pay upfront for season tickets or get lucky and win their spot in a lottery. On top of that, students who do go to the game will have to abide by various protocols.

Considering Homecoming is on Saturday, some students say the new rule is coming at a bad time.

“I get it, and I know that there’s a lot of fraud. But it sucks because this is the biggest thing we do all year, especially the homecoming game. I did not get a ticket, so I will just be at home,” said Sarah Kimperda, a sophomore at Virginia Tech.

However, other students, like freshman Jordan Best, say the new policy makes sense.

“I kind of understand the process, mainly because of how expensive the season tickets are,” Best explained. “It’s kind of unfair to them that students are able to walk in free.”

Still, university officials are defending their decision, saying the changes are about letting everyone enjoy the game.

“We need to all step up and take personal responsibility for the fan experience at Lane Stadium, which is so important, to cheer on the Hokies, but also for the safety and well-being of all the fans around you,” said Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski.