Virginia Tech student arrested following ‘forcible fondling’ incident

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia Tech student was arrested following a report of a “forcible fondling” involving another student late Friday night.

The university says the Virginia Tech Police Department took a report on Saturday about a forcible fondling incident, which took place late at night on Friday at 720 Washington St.

According to officials, the survivor and the accused are both students at Virginia Tech, but the victim did not know the accused prior to the incident.

According to the university’s news release on Sunday, the accused has been both identified and arrested.

Virginia Tech said this information is being released in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Police and Campus Crime Statistics Act, which requires all colleges and universities participating in federal financial aid programs to keep and disclose information about crime on or near campus.

In addition, university officials reminded members of the Virginia Tech community not to engage in sexual activities without consent, which the Hokie Handbook defines as “knowing, voluntary, and clear permission by word or action, to engage in mutually agreed upon sexual activity. The existence of consent is based on the totality of circumstances, including the context in which the alleged consent occurred. Silence does not necessarily constitute consent and coercion, force, or threat of either party invalidates consent. Consent cannot be given where a person is incapacitated due to drugs or alcohol; or where a person has a disability; or is not of legal age to consent as defined by law. Consent to any one form of sexual activity cannot automatically imply consent to any other forms of sexual activity. Consent can be withdrawn at any time. Previous relationships or prior consent cannot imply consent to future sexual acts.”

For more information about Virginia Tech’s resources for sexual assault survivors, click here.

