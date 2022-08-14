PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted on a murder charge after Portsmouth police say a toddler shot earlier this week died at the hospital.

Detectives are currently searching for 39-year-old Al Demond McNeil.

McNeil has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

The 2-year-old male victim was found inside a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard on Wednesday with a gunshot wound.

The toddler died Saturday, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the PPD Investigations Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.