Virginia town mourns the death of Cannon Hinnant with his great aunt at vigil

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Over 150 miles away from Cannon Hinnant’s town of Wilson, North Carolina, around 100 people gathered in Powhatan Sunday to mourn his loss.

Cannon’s great aunt, Diann Frank, held a vigil in his honor after he was abruptly murdered by a neighbor.

Cannon was shot in the head while riding his bicycle last Sunday.

“It’s not right for somebody to walk up there and shoot a child in the back of the head in front of his sisters,” Frank said.

Jerimy Ford, pastor for Passion Community Church helped lead the candlelit celebration of the little boy’s life. He says when he heard the news, his heart dropped.

“No parent should ever have to bury a child — it’s not about pointing fingers,” Ford said. “It’s about care, it’s about healing. I don’t even know how you heal from something like that.”

Frank says the Powhatan Community really showed up for her Sunday.

“My heart is exploding with love and joy and happiness — where there was sadness,” Frank said.

The crowd at the vigil Sunday chanted Cannon’s name and said there should be no second chances for Cannon’s killer.

This was the second vigil held for Cannon Sunday in central Virginia, the Colonial Heights community held one at 5 p.m.

