Virginia woman charged with child abuse, neglect after feces, rotten food found inside home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been charged with child abuse and neglect after officers say they found feces and trash scattered inside a home in Newport News.

Newport News Police say they were executing a search warrant at home in the 1800 block of Madison Avenue early Saturday morning.

During the search warrant, officers were able to locate a federal robbery fugitive.

Officers have not released the name of the fugitive.

During the search warrant, officers also discovered 22-year-old Destiny Layton inside along with three children ranging in ages 11 months, 3 years old, and 4 years old.

As officers conducted an evidentiary search of the home, they reported seeing “piles of trash, including diapers with human feces and rotting food” in the corners of the kitchen.

They also reported seeing rotting meat and food on the kitchen counter and inside the refrigerator.

When officers went into the upstairs bedroom which appeared to belong to two children, they say the bedsheets were completely covered in feces, vomit, and urine.

Diapers containing feces were located laying on the floor in the bedroom. A large amount of flies were also inside the bedroom. A firearm and several other items were seized from the residence during the search warrant.

The children were eventually released to a family member after officers contacted Child Protective Services regarding the children’s living conditions.

Officers arrested the federal fugitive and Layton.

Layton was charged with three counts each of child abuse and neglect, and cruel treatment of a child.

