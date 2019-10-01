Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her own pit bull

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old woman has died after being attacked by her own dog in her backyard Sunday evening.

Hampton police said in a news release an emergency call came from a home in the 100 block of Powhatan Parkway around 5 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Morgan Crayton with serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but police announced Monday that she died from her injuries.

Another woman, a 68-year-old family member, was also bitten by the dog during the incident, police said.

The woman was trying to render first aid to the victim when she was bitten, but police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said Crayton was in her backyard with multiple dogs from the home when the attack happened.

“I knew something really bad was happening. It was a different scream,” said Rachel Farrow, a neighbor who rushed to help. “There was a lot of yelling and screaming and you know we ran over to help and the dog had kind of attacked her and left her on the side, in the backyard. It was very traumatic.”

“I just feel terrible for the family,” said neighbor Tiffany Thomas.

The 92-pound pit bull was removed from the home and is in custody of Hampton Animal Control where it will be held in quarantine for 10 days before it is euthanized, according to police.

