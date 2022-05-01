LEESBURG, Va. (AP/WNCN) – Police in northern Virginia say a young adult has been charged with murder and other counts after his father was found dead inside a home this weekend.

The Leesburg Police Department announced on Sunday that 21-year-old Schuyler Lake was charged with second-degree murder, credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Police said officers had been looking for Lake after the body of his father, Dean Lake, had been found Saturday morning in a home in the 400 block of South King Street.

There was apparent trauma to Dean Lake’s upper body.

Police released several photos of Schuyler Lake after his father’s “suspicious” death and before the younger Lake was captured.

Lake was taken into custody without incident in the area of Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway SE.

Schuyler Lake was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.