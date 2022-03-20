NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed two, including a Virginian-Pilot reporter, and injured 3 other people in Norfolk, Virginia, overnight.

According to police, the call of the shooting came in at approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Granby Street.

When officials got to the scene, officers initially located a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional officers responded to the incident and found another man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man, identified as 25-year-old Portsmouth resident Devon M. Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also said they found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds and two more men with non life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. The three were also sent to the hospital.

Police confirmed that the woman, identified as 25-year-old Sierra M. Jenkins, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. WAVY confirmed that Jenkins worked as a reporter for the Virginian-Pilot.

On Saturday, Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi sent his condolences in a social media post:

“Locally, we will do our utmost to seek justice and accountability with the laws we have, but the solutions to gun violence start with good personal choices and sensible reforms to our national and state laws to keep guns out of the hands of bad actors. We must come together.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also shared his condolences:

Our hearts are breaking for the lives lost in Norfolk, including Sierra Jenkins. The First Lady and I are praying for their families, friends, and the Virginian-Pilot community.

WAVY is still learning more regarding the shooting. No further information has been released.