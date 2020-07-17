Visually impaired Virginia woman’s dog mauled by 2 pit bulls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Animal Control say two pit bulls attacked and killed a small dog Wednesday.

“It was a pretty gruesome mauling,” said Animal Control Supervisor Meghan Conti.

On Thursday, along Virginia Beach’s Old Guard Crescent in the Campus East area, there are no signs of a dog attack that has changed a woman’s life.

“I had no doubt this has got to be devastating to her,” Conti added.

It was around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the woman, who is visually impaired, was out walking her Tibetan Spaniel.

“They were advised, I guess verbally, by somebody else in the neighborhood that two dogs were running towards them and then the attack occurred,” Conti said.

Conti says the Tibetan Spaniel was on a leash. The owner tried to scoop the dog up, but its collar came off. The two dogs mauled the small dog. The injuries were so severe it had to be put down. Its owner is heartbroken.

“She’s had the dog for many years and while it’s not necessarily a certified service dog, the dog did aid her with her visual impairment,” Conti added.

Animal control is looking for the owner of these two dogs that attacked another dog. (Photo courtesy: VB Animal Control)

Animal Control officers were able to find the dogs involved, but are still looking for the dogs’ owner. The dogs will be held at Animal Control for 10 days waiting for the owners to step forward.

“The two dogs were bought here to the shelter and we are seeking the public’s assistance to try and locate the owner of these two dogs,” Conti said.

Officers say they hate to see any pets injured in an attack, but it hurts even more, knowing what the Tibetan Spaniel meant to its owner.

“She not only lost her beloved pet but also she lost an aid to her impairment. So, it’s a valuable member of her family that she now trying to adjust to not having there,” Conti added

A gofundme has been set up to help the victim pay for veterinarian bills and to raise money to buy a service dog.

Anyone with information regarding the owner is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by submitting a tip by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

