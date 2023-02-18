CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Walmart confirms it is now hiring new staff members for a store location that was the site of a deadly mass shooting back in November.

A spokesperson for Walmart confirmed the hiring with 10 On Your Side, CBS 17’s sister station in Portsmouth, Virginia on Feb. 17, stating that a reopening date will be available “soon.”

The store has been closed since the November 22 shooting that took the lives of six people.

Chesapeake police are currently leading the investigation regarding the shooting as Walmart deals with three separate lawsuits in the case along with a wrongful death lawsuit.

10 On Your Side walked through Walmart's hiring job site, which shows four current openings for store #1841 and 70 "future openings."

The FBI and Chesapeake police have extended the timeline for victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting to identify their belongings.

Many personal items, such as bags and jackets, were left at the scene in the aftermath of the shooting. The FBI and Chesapeake police created a questionnaire late last year to help victims locate their items.

The questionnaire, due Feb.28, can be accessed

The United Way of South Hampton Roads established the Hope & Healing Fund following the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting. The group hopes it’ll help prevent similar tragedies by engaging people in out-of-the box ways.