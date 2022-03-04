UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested Thursday following a Union County, South Carolina shooting.

WSPA previously reported that Union County deputies responded Tuesday to the lower parking lot of the South Hills Sports Complex in the 100 block of Thomas Street at 5:04 p.m.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was flown to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, and after having surgery, is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested Patrick Greer Williams 18, of Union, and charged him with accessory after the fact of a felony.

Deputies were still searching for Mickey Ahtitt Naphoxay 20, of Union, as of Wednesday evening, but on Thursday, he was arrested.

Naphoxay was charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said throughout an interview with Williams they were told enough information to be able to positively identify the second suspect, Naphoxay.