Warrant: Tennessee man on meth tried to punch officer, claimed everyone had coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33 year-old man, who admitted to using meth, has been arrested after walking onto Interstate 40 near Bellevue and attempting to punch an officer, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest warrant, James Seat was found Saturday night near mile marker 197 standing beside the center concrete median trying to flag down cars.

When officers approached him, police said he raised his right fist and attempted to punch an officer in the side of the head. The officer was able to protect himself from the hit. Seat then reportedly threw his shoe at the same officer.

Police said Seat continued acting erratically and shouted that people were coming for him and said everyone had the coronavirus.

After a long struggle, officers said they tasered Seat and he was taken into custody. He admitted to using two lines of meth, police explained.

Seat was charged with assault on an officer, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

