Warrants: Myrtle Beach man raped woman, stole her PlayStation 5

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man after they say he raped a woman and then stole her PlayStation 5.

On Tuesday, police responded to a home on Thoroughbred Drive in Conway for calls of sexual battery, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW.

When they arrived, a female victim told police Derick Perry, 25, sexually assaulted her after being told to stop, according to police.

Perry then stole the woman’s PlayStation 5 and left the home, according to arrest warrants.

Perry is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and simple larceny.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.