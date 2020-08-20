Warrants: Nurse in SC stole medication from child patients, set them aside for his own use

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A registered nurse was arrested Wednesday in South Carolina for stealing medication from patients for his own use, according to warrants for his arrest.

While working at the Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital at 152 Waccamaw Medical Park Dr. in Conway, South Carolina, 28-year-old Kyle Walton is accused of removing the contents of patient medication and setting it aside for his own personal use, according to his arrest warrants.

The warrants said between Aug. 9, 2019, and June 30, 2020, he removed the contents of capsules before allowing the medication to be administered to children, knowing no active ingredients were contained within the capsules.

Walton is being charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian, and five counts of theft of controlled substances.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com: