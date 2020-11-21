Warrants reveal details of SC murder suspect’s child neglect charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Warrants obtained by WBTW reveal details of an Horry County murder suspect’s alleged child abuse that was discovered during an investigation into the murder of a missing man.

Meagan Jackson and former Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

A search warrant executed at Jackson’s home Thursday in connection with the murder case revealed evidence of child abuse.

Jackson, 35, is accused of locking her three youngest children in their rooms without a way to get out, according to warrants. The rooms had electronic locks that had the batteries removed.

Warrants allege the inside of the door didn’t have a doorknob and the lock needed a key code to unlock, which the kids didn’t know. Jackson is also accused of putting padlocks on the windows and manipulating the side tracks to make it impossible to open the windows.

RELATED: Former deputy coroner charged with murder bonds out of SC jail

The children were forced to urinate in whatever containers were available in the room, according to the warrants.

Jackson is facing four counts of unlawful neglect of a child in addition to her other charges. She was granted $20,000 bond on these new charges Friday.

A family member of the victim told WBTW last week that Jackson and Rice had four kids together, though they were never married.

Dontell and Jackson were both granted bond Thursday on charges in connection with the death of Rice.