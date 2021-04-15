WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bystanders on Panama City Beach formed a human chain after swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. near the Emerald Isle Beach Resort on Front Beach Road.

According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in a rip current, then several people swam into the water in an attempt to save her.

In the video, you can see dozens of people forming a chain by linking arms to save the swimmers stuck in the Gulf.

Everyone involved in the event was reported to be safe, witnesses said.

