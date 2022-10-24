INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Body camera footage shows the moment a Florida Amazon driver helped free a woman from a car after it crashed into a canal and flipped over.

A Florida deputy discovered a car crash with people stuck inside while on his way to another call on Oct. 8. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dan Whittington told NBC affiliate WPTV he was just passing by when someone flagged him over to a car that flipped into a canal, partially filled with water.

“I was actually kind of shocked to see the car upside down,” Whittington told WPTV. “I think I was put there for a reason and just there at the right time, and I’m glad we were able to get all three of them out of the car.”

According to WPTV, an elderly couple and their caretaker were the occupants of the car. The body cam footage, recorded by Indian River Deputy Patrick Newman, shows the caretaker being pulled free from the car by an Amazon driver who stopped to help after the crash.

Whittington said he was thankful deputies and bystanders were able to respond so quickly, because the people inside really needed help.

“If we hadn’t gotten there, he would’ve definitely drowned because he was ready to give up,” Whittington told WPTV. “It’s one of those moments that you hope never happens, but you train for it.”

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the Amazon Driver who helped with the rescue. Two women were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.