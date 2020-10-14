WATCH: Florida cashier keeps her cool while robbed at gunpoint

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sheriff’s office is searching for the man who threatened a convenience store worker at gunpoint, fired a round into the store, and took off with cash.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the face-covered man entered the Shell Gas Station at 4330 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, Florida just before 11 p.m. He briefly interacted with the store clerk before walking behind the counter looking for money.

The man demanded the clerk to open the register, but she declined, saying she didn’t have access. In response, the robber pointed his handgun at the clerk and ordered again that she open the register.

“I can’t open it,” she said. “You can do whatever you want to me, kid. I don’t care what you gotta do to me.”

The man then fires the gun at a shelf in the store and tells the woman, “the next one’s for you.”

She goes to the register, opens it, and the man gets off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

As he leaves the store, she tells him, “you won’t go too far.”

Anyone with information on this case, the suspect’s identity, or his whereabouts, is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

More headlines from CBS17.com: