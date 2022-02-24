MIMS, Fla. (WNCN) – A Florida sheriff’s office on Tuesday submitted its entry for “world’s dumbest criminal” — a man caught on video trying to shoplift a crossbow by cramming it down the front of his pants.

In a Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Feb. 6 at True Value Store in Mims, Florida. Employees discovered two crossbows had been stolen from the store.

Upon reviewing surveillance video, they saw a man walk into the store, steal a pair of cutting tools, and cut the zip ties off a crossbow, the sheriff’s office said.

The video shows the man, identified as Darren Durrant, walk around the corner from where the crossbows were. He then stuffed the weapon down the front of his pants so he could try to walk out with it.

Deputies found Durrant a few days later in a Walgreens parking lot. He ran away when a deputy approached him.

“As you imagine after seeing the video, he didn’t get very far,” the post said.

Durrant was charged with felony petit theft. He has two prior felony convictions, the sheriff’s office said.

“Just when you think you have seen it all, this guy takes carrying a concealed weapon to a new level.

“You just can’t make this stuff up,” the post finished.