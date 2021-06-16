WATCH: Off-duty Tennessee cop points gun at man during road rage incident

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dramatic cellphone video shows the moment an off-duty officer pulled a gun on another driver in an alleged act of road rage.

The cellphone video, taken by an anonymous witness, shows 31-year-old Mathew Ward pointing a handgun toward another driver while demanding him to lay on the ground. Ward, at the time, was an officer for the Decherd Police Department. He was initially suspended but has since resigned.

“He said I cut him off… I did not cut him off,” said the victim during the video.

Ward was using a department-issued handgun during the incident but was seen driving his personal vehicle.

“Get on the ground now!”, Ward yelling during the video while pointing his firearm.

“You’re not on duty!,” the victim yelled back.

“It doesn’t matter. I am on duty 24-7! Get on the ground!,” said Ward.

Ward was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. He now faces an aggravated assault charge and is set to go through court in October.