WATCH: Reporter captures her assault on camera, suspect arrested

FT. MYERS, Fla. (CNN Newssource) – A Florida reporter was covering a story when a man shoved her to the ground. She caught the assault on camera.
Delia D’Ambra managed to capture video even though the viewfinder on her camera was broken during the attack. She even managed to focus in on the suspect as he walked away.
Police arrested 79-year-old Hollis Creach after D’Ambra called 911. A woman who knows him said he suffers from dementia and paranoia.
The woman also said Creach thinks anyone with a camera is recording him.
D’Ambra was not injured in the assault.
