WATCH: Security video shows moment of massive explosion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBTW) — Security footage shows the moment a massive explosion happened Christmas morning in Nashville.
The explosion happened in the area of Second Avenue and Broadway near Commerce Street occurred around 6:30 am Friday.
Heavy black smoke could be seen rising above the affected area, which was right at an AT&T building.
Nashville Fire’s Joseph Pleasant said three people had been transported to the hospital. None of the injuries at the time for those transported were said to be critical.
The explosion caused communication problems throughout the region after the AT&T building was damaged.
