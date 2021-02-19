Waterlogged rivers cause flooding in Robeson County, nearby SC counties

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Communities across our area are seeing the impacts of river flooding as rainy weather persists.

Several roads have been closed in the Lumberton area and throughout Robeson County as a result of the flooding. The Lumber River is in a moderate flood stage.

“Every time it rains it’s like this,” Anthony Bland said before driving through a flooded road to get home. “I don’t know if there’s anything that can be done, but these people flood out all the time.”

The Lumber River is projected crest at 19.7 feet over the weekend. Major flood stage is considered 19 feet.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was out checking on residents in flooded areas with high water vehicles. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies will continue to do so Thursday night and Friday morning.

Some roads and neighborhoods in Marion County are also waterlogged, due to impacts from the Lumber and Little Pee Dee Rivers. Officials in Nichols say the town should expect possible flash flooding and standing water in low lying areas. Officials add that those living near ditches and on the river will see a ‘considerable rise’ in water but ‘nothing devastating.’

Meanwhile, the Lynches River at Effingham is at a minor flood stage and causing some flooding in that area.

“When the river is like it is now—it’s like everyday you wake up and you’re looking outside to see if the water’s come up,” Amanda Martin of Robeson County said.

Martin is keeping a close eye on the water levels as it creeps a bit into her lawn. She had to rebuild the home she’s lived in her whole life after Hurricane Matthew left her family was nothing.

Any rising water can trigger traumatic memories for her.

“Especially when the river gets high you’re always worried,” she said.

The Lumber River crested at 28 feet during Hurricane Matthew, which is much higher than anything expected out of the current flooding.

Here’s information regarding road closures.

