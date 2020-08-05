‘We have a beautiful beach’: Myrtle Beach officials remind vacationers of beach rules

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ll find many beach-goers putting their toes in the sand and surfing in the waters of Myrtle Beach.

But, there’s some rules you’ll need to follow if you plan taking a trip to Myrtle Beach in the near future.

People from all over the country come to Myrtle Beach. “The beach is just really fun,” said beach-goer Noah Brunty. “With little kids, they can go boogie board, run around, whatever, like, I’ve always had fun making sandcastles and stuff, and also, when you’re older it’s cool to like come and relax and everything.”

Before you go, there’s some rules that are in place, and it starts with fireworks.

“They’re not only illegal, but they’re also very frustrating for people that live here and who are visiting here, and we get a lot of reports of fireworks going off at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, and that’s just completely unacceptable,” said Myrtle Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Tom Vest.

Alcohol isn’t allowed either, no matter what container it’s in, and the City of Myrtle Beach details its leash law policy on its website.

And as far as the COVID-19 pandemic goes, Cpl. Vest says they’re continuing to encourage everyone to follow safe practices.

“We have a beautiful beach, it’s a beautiful place. We want everybody to come here, be safe, have fun and obey our laws,” he said.

And for those who’ve been coming to Myrtle Beach their entire lives, it’s a great place to pick for a vacation.

“If you’re looking for a beach to come to that’s still like a nice city also, and has the best quality beach and has the best selection of restaurants of any beach town in South Carolina that I’ve been to, then here is like where you’re going to want to be,” said vacation homeowner Charles Hodgson.