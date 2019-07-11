White supremacist gang member used postcard to order hit on enemy’s brother from jail, officials say

Charles White. (Courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office via WFLA)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An inmate at a Florida detention center is accused of ordering a hit on his enemy’s brother with a postcard.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Charles White, 40, directed an accomplice to kill another man as revenge. Deputies said he did this by sending Shane Yeomans, a criminal gang associate of his, a postcard via the U.S. Postal Service.

The note referenced having the victim harmed to avenge the death of White’s son, who was killed by the victim’s brother.

White later admitted to sending the postcard and wanting to have the victim killed, authorities said.

White also told deputies that he would kill the victim himself if they were housed in the same cell.

Deputies said White and Yeomans are documented members of criminal white supremacist gangs.

White is facing a charge of first-degree Attempt, Solicitation, and Conspiracy.

