RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With spring here and the annual return to mowing grass, authorities are warning people mowing yards not to direct or blow clippings into streets.

A Virginia sheriff and two Ohio police departments are among those who issued warnings in the last weeks about the dangerous mowing practice.

“Please be conscientious about blowing grass clippings and leaves into the roadway. This type of debris can cause a passing motorcycle to lose control,” Brunswick, Ohio police wrote on Saturday.

Virginia and Illinois make it illegal to deposit grass clippings onto any public road because it could cause a motorcyclist to wipe out.

In Virginia, the Page County sheriff Saturday warned of a crackdown about putting grass onto streets.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage wrote that “heavy grass clippings and other debris can be catastrophic to motorcyclist and bicyclist alike.”

Cubbage said his deputies would write a warning first, but on future offenses would issue court summons.

A bill introduced in 2019 in North Carolina would have made changes to the state’s littering law to specifically include “grass clippings, leaves, shrubbery trimmings and any other plant material resulting from lawn maintenance and other horticultural gardening and landscaping activities.”

The bill did not pass. But, at least one town in central North Carolina does have a local law.

The town of Creedmoor makes it “unlawful for any person to rake, sweep, blow, wash, direct or place any debris, including but not limited to yard waste, grass clippings, leaves, sediment, trash, or debris of any kind into the storm drainage system of the city, including any streets, storm drains, ditches, swales, streams, lakes, culverts, rights-of-way, dedicated easements, or in any other area where it might impede the flow of water through the storm drainage system of the city.”