Witness saw plane fall from sky in Georgia; 3 die in crash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS Newspath/WGCL) — A deadly plane crash claimed the lives of three adults Friday night in Gainesville northeast of Atlanta.

Officials say the single-engine Cessna 182 crashed moments after takeoff. The plane originally was headed for Daytona, Florida.

“Shortly after 6 p.m. a passerby saw some debris on the road and called 911,” said Keith Smith, Gainesville Fire Division Chief

Parts of the plane, including fuel, hit several trees and at least one home – where a family of five was having dinner.

“It looks like they were returning to the airport when they struck something,” Smith said.

No one inside the home was hurt.

“The rest of the debris field goes down the hill, through the woods, across Memorial Park Drive into kind of a ravine which is where a majority of the debris is at,” Smith said.

Kelsey Stoudemire was driving in the area when he saw the plane falling out of the sky.

“I saw this thing and heard this noise,” Stoudemire said. “It came down so fast”

He says had he been any closer, his family likely would’ve been hit.

“We could’ve died. That’s something I thought to myself because we were super close to it.”