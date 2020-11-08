Witnesses follow driver who fled after hitting, killing moped driver, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a person died in a moped-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene only to be taken into custody shortly after — thanks to nearby witnesses.

At about 3:37 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 1500 block of Hoover Avenue for a report of a vehicle that struck the driver of a moped.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Ford Taurus, was traveling southbound on Hoover Avenue then turned left onto Buckland Street striking the driver of the moped who was traveling northbound on Hoover Avenue.

Police also say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and witnesses followed the driver to the 1800 block of Martin Avenue.

Witnesses then saw the driver get out of the vehicle and go to the rear of the house at that location. Officers arrived at that location and took the driver into custody.

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver of the moped deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending at this time. No further information is available at this time.

