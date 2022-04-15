GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery.

According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry counties:

Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in Newberry County around 7:50 a.m.

Pantry Express #780 on Wilson Road in Newberry County around 8 a.m.

V GO #2 on Augusta Road in Greenville County around 10:20 a.m.

The tickets were previously stolen by two suspects during an armed robbery on Nov. 13, 2020, around 11 p.m. at Sav-Way #206 at South Street in Simpsonville, agents said.

Hill, 28, redeemed the stolen tickers and receive a cash payout, officials said.

SLED said Hill was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.