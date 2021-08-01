Woman accused of destruction of property after report of gunfire and damage to car

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman in Virginia Beach has been arrested in connection with the destruction of property and reckless handling of a firearm Friday.

Police say they got a call regarding gunfire and damage to a vehicle on Friday on the 4100 block of Thalia Station Circle.

As officers were responding to the scene, they noticed the accused suspect, identified as Leiha McTyeire, leaving the scene. Officers conducted a traffic stop and immediately took McTyeire into custody.

Police say the suspect had two outstanding warrants for simple assault at the time of the incident.

She faces an additional charge of felony destruction of property, misdemeanor destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in a public place, and leaving a firearm accessible to a child.

McTyeire is currently being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.