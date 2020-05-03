Woman accused of licking hands and touching items in SC grocery store; bond set at $100k

SUMTER, S.C. (WBTW) – A Sumter woman has been charged after licking her hands and then touching things in a grocery store, police say.

Shenir Gibson Holliday, 38, of Sumter has been charged aggravated breach of peace and food tampering, and was issued a citation for violation of the state home or work order, according to a news release on the Sumter Police Department’s Facebook page.

Holliday was arrested Saturday by Sumter police officers after they responded to a suspicious person call at the IGA on Pinewood Road. Officers said they identified the woman and determined she matched the description of the suspect.

The department says video footage from inside the IGA store shows a woman licking her hands and coughing before pulling on freezer doors and touching food items.

Police say the woman was seen doing the same thing in a dry food section of the store.

Holliday is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. A $100,000 bond has been set for her. She has also been ordered to undergo COVID-19 testing. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said Holliday also is charged by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for a similar incident at the Station II on Peach Orchard Road.

Shenir Gibson Holliday

