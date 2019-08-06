Woman accused of taking nude photos of spray tanners charged with possessing child porn

Booking photo of Michelle Putnam provided by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — A Carrollton woman who is accused of taking nude photos of spray tanners is facing additional child pornography charges.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release deputies obtained additional felony warrants Monday afternoon charging Michelle Putnam with nine counts of second offense possession to child pornography.

The warrants were granted after deputies received information requested from a search warrant executed on an internet provider, the sheriff’s office said.

Putnam was initally faced with 14 charges for production and distribution of child pornography after deputies discovered the photos while investigating a potential relationship between Putnam and Gregory Wacks — a Carrollton man who was arrested on child pornography charges in April.

The sheriff’s office Putnam was extradited back to Virginia and arraigned on the original charges in Isle of Wight on Monday.

Investigators raided Putnam’s Carrollton apartment in July and found dozens of photos showing naked woman who unaware they were in front of a camera. The photos were allegedly shared on several websites.

Isle of Wight Lt. Tommy Potter said one of the victims who was positively identified was a juvenile at the time.

The Christian County Sheriffs Office in Hopkinsville, Kentucky arrested Putnam on July 24 at the home of Gary Wacks — the father of Gregory Wacks.

Putnam is being held at the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office for processing on the new charges.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now